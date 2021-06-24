Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.05 ($1.40). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 6,777,435 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.84.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.