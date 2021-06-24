Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.