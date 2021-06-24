Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 2,334,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,606. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

