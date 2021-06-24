Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

