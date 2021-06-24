Centogene’s (CNTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

