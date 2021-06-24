Centuria Office REIT (COF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 9th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.