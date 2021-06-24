ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of ChannelAdvisor worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

