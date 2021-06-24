Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.