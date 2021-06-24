Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.93. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

