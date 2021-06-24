Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

CVX opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

