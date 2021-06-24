Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $101,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

