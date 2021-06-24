Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $2.38 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00007011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $75.54 million and $490,671.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00612599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00040057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

