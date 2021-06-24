China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $33.37

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $32.53. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.