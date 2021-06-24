Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,750 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

