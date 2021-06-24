Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

