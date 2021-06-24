Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $29.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.86 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

