Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($45.58) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm has a market cap of £81.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,349.92.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.