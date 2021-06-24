Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES)

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BAES stock opened at GBX 4.53 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.87 ($0.06).

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.