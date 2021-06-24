Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,349 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

