Citigroup Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 378,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

