Citigroup Inc. Has $12.62 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,189 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 281.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 329,308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.