Citigroup Inc. Has $13.30 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.