Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

