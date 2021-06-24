Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Wix.com worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wix.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $297.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

