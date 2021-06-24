Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 99,260 shares.

CTXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

