Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 99,260 shares.
CTXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
