ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

