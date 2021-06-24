ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Perficient worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

