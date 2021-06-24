ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.