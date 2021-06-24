Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,809 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarus alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.12 million, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.