Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

