Clayton Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ameresco accounts for 1.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 715.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.