Clayton Partners LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. eBay accounts for 4.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 388,811 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

