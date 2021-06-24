Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,002 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.85% of Palo Alto Networks worth $893,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

PANW traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.06. 26,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.69. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

