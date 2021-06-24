Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 233,358 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,299,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,358 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,831,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $398.71. 95,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.