Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,511,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 141,003 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,063,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,121. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

