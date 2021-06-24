Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279,428. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -176.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

