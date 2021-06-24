CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $38,142.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038227 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,662,326 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

