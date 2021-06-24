Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NET opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $104.17.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.