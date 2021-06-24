Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $103.74 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

