CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

CME Group stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

