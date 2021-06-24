CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

