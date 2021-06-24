Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $156,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.