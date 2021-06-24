Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lowered by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

