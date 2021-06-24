Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.77 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

CGNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.