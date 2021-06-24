Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.77 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.
CGNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
