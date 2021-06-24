CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $95,205.91

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $95,205.91 and approximately $24.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 666.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

