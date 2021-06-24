Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

