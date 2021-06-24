Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $667,494.62

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $667,494.62 and $1,625.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,804.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.01403273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00383039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003499 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 208.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.