Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.22 ($7.32). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.19 ($7.28), with a volume of 4,407,431 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.72 ($6.73).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.