Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNACU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,228,000.

OTCMKTS GNACU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

