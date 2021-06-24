Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $100,000 Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

